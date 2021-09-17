United States:
FINRA Proposes Extension Of Remote Inspection Relief
17 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA proposed extending through calendar year
2022 temporary relief allowing for remote inspections. The proposed
amendment would expand the scope of temporary Supplementary
Material .17 ("Temporary Relief to Allow Remote Inspections
for Calendar Year 2020 and Calendar Year 2021") under
FINRA Rule 3110 ("Supervision"). FINRA
stated that the extension would cover on-site inspection
obligations through June 30, 2022, and is necessary as a result of
continuing COVID-19 related operational challenges.
As previously covered, the SEC approved the
temporary rule amendment that allows member firms to complete their
inspection obligations remotely through calendar year 2021.
Comments on the proposed extension must be submitted within 21
days of its publication in the Federal Register.
Primary Sources
- SR-FINRA-2021-023: Proposed Rule Change to Extend
the Effectiveness of Temporary FINRA Rule 3110.17
