United States:
SIFMA And SIFMA AMG Urge 18-Month Implementation For TBA Margin Proposal
16 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
SIFMA and its Asset Management Group ("SIFMA
AMG") urged an 18-month period to implement
margin requirements for "covered agency transactions"
("CATs") under FINRA Rule 4210 ("Margin
Requirements"). The comment letter comes in response to
an updated FINRA proposal to amend the rule
for CATs, which included an effective date nine to 10
months following SEC approval.
The SIFMA letter states that the additional time is not enough
to appropriately amend documentation and reprogram internal margin
systems, and that an insufficient implementation time could lock
some trading counterparties out of these markets entirely. SIFMA
also noted that an extended period would reduce the overlap with
other regulatory compliance initiatives, including the new SEC
rules for security-based swaps and the ongoing phased
implementation of initial margin requirements for uncleared
derivatives.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
