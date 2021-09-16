An FTC final rule amending the Commission's requirements for entities using information from customer reports for unsolicited credit or insurance advertising was published in the Federal Register.

The amendments, which correspond to amendments to the Fair Credit Reporting Act and reestablish and modify a model prescreen opt-out notice, will go into effect on October 13, 2021.

