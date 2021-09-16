United States:
Effective Date Set For FTC Amendments To Prescreen Opt-Out Notice Requirements
16 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
An FTC final rule amending the Commission's requirements for
entities using information from customer reports for unsolicited
credit or insurance advertising was published in the Federal Register.
The amendments, which correspond to amendments to the Fair
Credit Reporting Act and reestablish and modify a model
prescreen opt-out notice, will go into effect on October 13,
2021.
Primary Sources
- Federal Register: Prescreen Opt-Out Notice
Rule
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
The Anti-money Laundering Act Of 2020
Morrison & Foerster LLP
The purpose of this article is to inform stakeholders about the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AMLA), explain its impact on the U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) regime, and highlight critical updates for financial institutions.
CFPB Issues Proposed Small Business Lending Rule
Mayer Brown
Today the Bureau finally released its long-awaited proposed rulemaking on small business lending data collection. Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act mandated that the CFPB collect data ...
FINRA Provides Guidance To Investors On SPAC Warrants
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA provided guidance to investors considering investments in special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"), which typically consist of a purchase of "units" that are comprised of shares and warrants.
Let's Talk LIBOR Replacements
Winston & Strawn LLP
In the first episode of Let's Talk Lending, Finance Partners Andy Hutchinson and Rachel Gray share their perspectives on LIBOR replacements and the recent trends they are seeing in the market today.