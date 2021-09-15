United States:
Do Income Share Agreements Help People Pay For College – Or Are They Loans That Help Providers Evade Regulation?
15 September 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Maria Earley spoke to MarketWatch about the
debate over whether Income Share Agreements (ISAs) can be
considered loans.
According to Maria, ISA providers "want clarity, they want
to know what the rules are."
"All of the existing consumer protection laws could be
applied to ISAs, but there are important places where the
requirements under these laws have to be translated for ISAs
because they're functionally different than loans," Maria
said.
Read the full article.
