Maria Earley spoke to MarketWatch about the debate over whether Income Share Agreements (ISAs) can be considered loans.

According to Maria, ISA providers "want clarity, they want to know what the rules are."

"All of the existing consumer protection laws could be applied to ISAs, but there are important places where the requirements under these laws have to be translated for ISAs because they're functionally different than loans," Maria said.

