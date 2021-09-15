FINRA Executive Vice President ("EVP") of Member Supervision Bari Havlik announced she will retire later this year. Greg Ruppert, currently serving as an EVP and leader of FINRA's National Cause and Financial Crimes Detection Program, will succeed Ms. Havlik in the role effective November 1, 2021.

Mr. Ruppert previously worked at Charles Schwab as Senior Vice President and Chief of the Financial Crimes Risk Management Group.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.