United States:
OFAC Further Delays Effective Date For Authorization Of Transactions Related To Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.
15 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
OFAC authorized all transactions on or after
January 21, 2022, related to the Petróleos de Venezuela,
S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond that otherwise would be prohibited by
Section 1(a)(iii) of Executive Order ("EO") 13835 ("Prohibiting Certain
Additional Transactions With Respect to Venezuela"), as
amended by EO 13857.
OFAC specified that General License ("GL") No. 5H does
not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations. GL 5H
supersedes GL 5G (see previous coverage here), and, as described in updated FAQ 595, thereby delays the date of
effectiveness until January 21, 2022.
Primary Sources
- OFAC General License No. 5H: Authorizing Certain
Transactions Related to the Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.
2020 8.5 Percent Bond on or After January 21,
2022
- OFAC FAQ: Venezuela Sanction -
595
