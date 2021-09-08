United States:
IRS Extends Time Period Of Telephonic Public Approval Hearings For Private Activity Bonds
08 September 2021
Holland & Knight
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released Revenue Procedure 2021-39, which extends the
time period for telephonic Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act
(TEFRA) hearings until March 31, 2022.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS released guidance
in Revenue Procedure 2020-21, which allows for
remote telephonic hearings to qualify as "public
hearings" required for private activity bonds under Section
147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for the
period beginning May 4, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2020. The IRS
subsequently released Revenue Procedure 2020-49, which extended the
period until Sept. 30, 2021. Revenue Procedure 2021-39 further
extends the period for using telephonic hearings until March 31,
2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Family Offices Receive Increased Regulatory Scrutiny
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
The recent defaults by Archegos caused several large broker-dealers to incur significant losses. Archegos represented that it operated as a single-family office, which made it exempt from many provisions of the federal securities...
Let's Talk LIBOR Replacements
Winston & Strawn LLP
In the first episode of Let's Talk Lending, Finance Partners Andy Hutchinson and Rachel Gray share their perspectives on LIBOR replacements and the recent trends they are seeing in the market today.
"Racing" To The IBOR Transition Finish Line
Mayer Brown
In our Winter 2020 Structured Finance Bulletin article we discussed a number of key developments with respect to the global transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate