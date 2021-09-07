ARTICLE

Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest—a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

HKMA Circular on Term SOFR, new USD LIBOR-linked contracts after 2021, and stepping up surveillance of AI readiness

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 24 August 2021

Discussing the 19 August 2021 letter from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Authorised Institutions outlining recent developments relating to interest rate reform.

A Closer Look at the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 17 August 2021

Summarizing some of the differences between the New York LIBOR replacement legislation and the federal Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021.

NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS

United States – General

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Practice Recommendations Related to Scope of Use of the Term Rate

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 27 August 2021

Clarifying certain common questions, including the use of term SOFR in non-loan products.

