United States:
FINRA Elects And Appoints Members To Its Board Of Governors
06 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA named five new industry members to
FINRA's 22-member Board of Governors.
The following individuals were elected as Governors:
- Timothy C. Scheve, President and CEO of Janney Montgomery Scott
LLC, was re-elected as one of three Large Firm Governors.
- James T. Crowley, CEO of Pershing Advisor Services LLC, was
elected as the only Mid-Size Firm Governor.
- Paige Pierce, President and CEO of Bley Investment Group, Inc.,
was re-elected as one of three Small Firm Governors.
FINRA's Board of Governors also appointed (i) Mortimer J.
"Tim" Buckley, the Chair and CEO of Vanguard, to fill the
Investment Company Affiliate seat and (ii) Peggy Ho, Senior Vice
President and General Counsel of Commonwealth Financial Network, to
fill the Independent Dealer / Insurance Affiliate seat.
