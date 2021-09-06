The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced increases to licensing and examination fees relating to the Small Business Investment Company program by way of an annual inflation adjustment. The new fees, set forth in the table below, will go into effect on October 1, 2021. All SBIC licensees undergoing examination, and groups submitting applications for SBIC licenses, should be certain to submit payments in accordance with the updated fee schedule from and after the October 1 effective date.

Licensing Fees (§ 107.300) Initial Licensing Fee § 107.300(a) $10,500 Final Licensing Fee § 107.300(b) $36,900 Examination Fees (§ 107.692(b)) Minimum Base Fee $9,500 Maximum Base Fee for Non-Leveraged SBIC $31,600 Maximum Base Fee for Leveraged SBIC $46,400

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.