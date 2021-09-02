New York Governor Kathy Hochul nominated Adrienne Harris to serve as the next New York State Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") Superintendent. Ms. Harris's nomination follows former NYDFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell's departure from the position on August 24, 2021.

Ms. Harris - who must be confirmed by the New York Senate before beginning in the role - previously served as a leading economic adviser to President Barack Obama. Before that, she served as a senior advisor to the Treasury's Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary for Domestic Finance.

