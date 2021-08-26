Treasury and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") finalized a bilateral memorandum of understanding ("MoU") on Cybersecurity Cooperation. The announcement was made during Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Singapore, during which both the U.S. and Singapore acknowledged that enhanced cooperation in "new domains" is important for addressing twenty-first century cybersecurity challenges.

The MoU formalizes and bolsters Treasury and MAS's existing cybersecurity partnership by enhancing cooperation between the agencies with respect to:

conducting activities, such as cross-border exercises, to develop cybersecurity proficiencies;

staff education and "study visits" to advance cooperation in the area of cybersecurity; and

the exchange of information relating to the financial sector, including information pertaining to regulations and regulatory guidance, incidents, and "threat intelligence" involving cybersecurity.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the cooperation agreement will "serve to improve the cyber resilience of both countries' financial systems."

