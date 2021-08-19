New York State Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell announced that she will step down from her position effective August 24, 2021. In a letter to NYDFS staff, Ms. Lacewell stated that her resignation comes as a new New York governor will take office, remarking that it is time for her to "move on and make way for new leadership."

