United States:
NYDFS Superintendent To Step Down
19 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
New York State Department of Financial Services
("NYDFS") Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell announced that she will step down from
her position effective August 24, 2021. In a letter to NYDFS staff,
Ms. Lacewell stated that her resignation comes as a new New York
governor will take office, remarking that it is time for her to
"move on and make way for new leadership."
