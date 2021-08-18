United States:
FINRA Proposes Extension Of Temporary Pandemic-Related Relief
18 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA proposed a rule change that would extend from
August 31, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the expiration date for
temporary amendments that (i) provide relief to FINRA staff from
certain enforcement and procedural requirements and (ii) allow
virtual hearings.
The proposal is intended to address continued uncertainty
regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant. The proposal
would extend:
- SR-FINRA-2020-015, which provides temporary
relief for FINRA staff from in-person activities and "timing,
method of service and other procedural requirements"; and
- SR-FINRA-2020-027, which allows the Office of
Hearing Officers and National Adjudicatory Council to conduct
virtual hearings for (i) appeals of Membership Application Program
decisions, (ii) disciplinary decisions, (iii) eligibility
proceedings and (iv) cease and desist orders.
Comments on the proposal must be submitted within 21 days of its
publication in the Federal Register.
