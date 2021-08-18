FINRA proposed a rule change that would extend from August 31, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the expiration date for temporary amendments that (i) provide relief to FINRA staff from certain enforcement and procedural requirements and (ii) allow virtual hearings.

The proposal is intended to address continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant. The proposal would extend:

SR-FINRA-2020-015, which provides temporary relief for FINRA staff from in-person activities and "timing, method of service and other procedural requirements"; and

SR-FINRA-2020-027, which allows the Office of Hearing Officers and National Adjudicatory Council to conduct virtual hearings for (i) appeals of Membership Application Program decisions, (ii) disciplinary decisions, (iii) eligibility proceedings and (iv) cease and desist orders.

Comments on the proposal must be submitted within 21 days of its publication in the Federal Register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.