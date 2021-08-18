United States:
FINRA Warns Firms About Phishing Email Campaign
18 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FINRA alerted members to a phishing campaign
involving the use of fraudulent FINRA domain names, including, but
not limited to, (i) "@finrar-reporting.org", (ii)
"@Finpro-finrar.org" and (iii)
"gateway2-finra.org."
FINRA described a campaign whereby emails sent from the fake
domain names ask recipients to open a "view request" link
and submit information to "complete" the request. FINRA
noted that the emails warn recipients that "late submission
may attract penalties."
FINRA directed individuals who have received or engaged with any
such emails to delete them and promptly notify the relevant
personnel in their firm of the event. FINRA advised firms to
confirm the validity of any suspect email before engaging with
it.
Additional related information for firms is available on
FINRA's Cybersecurity Topic Page and the Phishing
section under Report on Cybersecurity Practices - 2018.
