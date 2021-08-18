FINRA alerted members to a phishing campaign involving the use of fraudulent FINRA domain names, including, but not limited to, (i) "@finrar-reporting.org", (ii) "@Finpro-finrar.org" and (iii) "gateway2-finra.org."

FINRA described a campaign whereby emails sent from the fake domain names ask recipients to open a "view request" link and submit information to "complete" the request. FINRA noted that the emails warn recipients that "late submission may attract penalties."

FINRA directed individuals who have received or engaged with any such emails to delete them and promptly notify the relevant personnel in their firm of the event. FINRA advised firms to confirm the validity of any suspect email before engaging with it.

Additional related information for firms is available on FINRA's Cybersecurity Topic Page and the Phishing section under Report on Cybersecurity Practices - 2018.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.