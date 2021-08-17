The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines, effective dates and expiration dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from August 16, 2021, to August 31, 2021.
Comment Deadlines
- August 30: Small Business Administration - Business Loan Program Temporary Changes; Paycheck Protection Program-COVID Revenue Reduction Score, Direct Borrower Forgiveness Process, and Appeals Deferment
- August 30: FINRA - Notice of Filing of Amendment No. 1 and Order Instituting Proceedings To Determine Whether To Approve or Disapprove the Proposed Rule Change, as Modified by Amendment No. 1, Relating to Security-Based Swaps
Effective Date
- August 31: CFPB - Protections for Borrowers Affected by the COVID-19 Emergency Under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), Regulation X
Expiration Dates
- August 31: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Temporarily Amend Certain Timing, Method of Service and Other Procedural Requirements in FINRA Rules During the Outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
- August 31: FINRA - Temporary Rule Amendments to Allow Virtual Hearings
