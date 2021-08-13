The MSRB will allow individuals seeking to qualify as municipal advisor principals to take the Municipal Advisor Representative Qualification Examination (the "Series 54 Exam") online. The accommodation is temporary and intended to address persistent COVID-19 challenges.

To schedule an online test, individuals must submit an interim accommodation request form to FINRA. Once this is processed by FINRA, individuals may schedule a test appointment online. Information on the sign-up process and exam will be published during the week of August 15, 2021, on a dedicated webpage on MSRB.org.

The MSRB will also seek to extend the relief under Supplementary Material .09 ("Temporary Relief for Municipal Advisor Principal") to MSRB Rule G-3 ("Professional Qualification Requirements") from the current compliance date of November 12, 2021.

