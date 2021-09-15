United States:
Hot Topics In Financial Services: A View From Morgan Stanley CLO
15 September 2021
Perkins Coie LLP
Perkins Coie LLP White Collar & Investigations
partners Lee Richards
III and David Massey are joined by
Eric Grossman, the Chief Legal Officer of Morgan Stanley, for an
in-depth discussion of hot topics in the financial services
enforcement area, including big banks' readiness for another
financial crisis; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
investing; the "gamification" of trading; SPACs;
corporate criminal investigations and resolutions; and the
influence of politics on law enforcement. Mr. Grossman also
reflects on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the legal
profession.
