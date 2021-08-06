The MSRB appointed new members to its Board of Directors. They will begin their four-year terms on October 1, 2021.

The new public members are Jennie Huang Bennett, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Chicago, and Katano Kasaine, Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The new regulated members are Warren Daniels, Managing Director and Head of Public Finance of Loop Capital Markets, and Liz Sweeney, President and Founder of Nutshell Associates, LLC.

Patrick Brett, Managing Director and Head of Municipal Debt Capital Markets at Citi, will chair the Board for fiscal year 2022.

