Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of our clients.

Recent transactions include:

Represented Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs as co-lead lenders of a nine-lender syndicate in a $3 billion single-asset/single-borrower securitized refinancing of the newly developed One Vanderbilt skyscraper in midtown Manhattan, the second-tallest building in New York and a Class A, LEED Gold and Platinum office tower, for a partnership led by SL Green Realty.

Represented the administrative agent and initial lenders on $860 million mortgage and mezzanine loans secured by an office tower in midtown Manhattan.

Represented the mortgage and mezzanine lenders in connection with an aggregate financing package of $205 million for a portfolio of multifamily properties in New York City.

