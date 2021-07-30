The U.S. House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy considered testimony on the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency ("CBDC").

In a Memorandum to the members of the Committee, majority staff explained that many central banks are pursuing CBDCs because of their potential to (i) increase financial inclusion, (ii) facilitate faster and cheaper payment options, (iii) counter private cryptocurrencies and (iv) build "newer, more direct levers" to implement monetary policy. With regard to national security considerations, staff asserted that a U.S.-sponsored CBDC should be evaluated in the context of:

the current global dominance of the U.S. dollar's status and the "imminent roll-out" of a digital yuan by the People's Bank of China;

sanctions evasion, as anonymized and tokenized CBDCs could undermine the impact of sanctions as a foreign policy tool;

privacy concerns, given that a CBDC model with a centralized ledger would grant a single authority access to every CBDC user and transaction and the ability to approve or block transactions;

adapting current anti-money laundering requirements to a purely digital ecosystem, including the onboarding of customers - specifically through Customer Due Diligence - and the reporting of suspicious findings to regulatory authorities; and

cybersecurity and the vulnerabilities of CBDC systems to cyberattacks.

