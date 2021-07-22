The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines, expiration dates and effective dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from July 16, 2021, to July 31, 2021.
Comment Deadlines
- July 16: FDIC - Digital Asset Use by Banks
- July 19: Farm Credit Administration - Collateral Evaluation Requirements
- July 19: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Amend Rule 2165 (Financial Exploitation of Specified Adults)
- July 19: Patent and Trademark Office - Changes To Implement Provisions of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020
- July 20: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change Relating to the Retirement of FINRA's Order Audit Trail System
- July 26: Small Business Administration - Small Business Size Standards: Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade
- July 26: FDIC - Real Estate Lending Standards
- July 26: Patent and Trademark Office - Electronic Submission of a Sequence Listing, a Large Table, or a Computer Program Listing Appendix in Patent Applications
Expiration Dates
- July 21: FRB, FDIC and OCC - No-Action Relief for Certain Foreign Funds under Rules Implementing Section 13 of Bank Holding Company Act
- July 31: FINRA - Report Activities Related to Digital Assets
Effective Dates
- July 29: Fed. Res. Board / Banks - Regulation D: Reserve Requirements of Depository Institutions
- July 30: NCUA - Capitalization of Interest in Connection With Loan Workouts and Modifications
