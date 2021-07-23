ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In Regulatory Notice 21-26 (July 15, 2021), FINRA amended the filing requirements of Rules 5122 and 5123 to require members to file with FINRA any "retail communications," as defined in FINRA Rule 2210, that promote or recommend private placement offerings. FINRA Rule 5122 covers private placements of securities issued by a FINRA member, while Rule 5123 covers other private placements. Both rules have filing requirements, as well as exemptions from those filing requirements for offerings to institutional accounts (as defined in FINRA Rule 4512(c)), qualified purchasers (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940), and qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933), among others.

The filing requirements of Rules 5122 and 5123 currently require the filing of any "private placement memorandum, term sheet, or other offering document" provided to any prospective investor, for Rule 5122, or used in connection with the sale, for Rule 5123. The amendments to these rules, which will come into effect on October 1, 2021, add to each rule's filing requirement, "any retail communication (as defined under Rule 2210) that promotes or recommends the [member private offering] [private placement] ...." A "retail communication" means "any written (including electronic) communication that is distributed or made available to more than 25 retail investors within any 30 calendar-day period."

According to FINRA, most members currently file these retail communications, although not required by the current versions of Rule 5122 or 5123. Examples provided by FINRA of retail communications that will now fall within the filing requirements include web pages, slide presentations, fact sheets, sales brochures, executive summaries, and investor packets.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.