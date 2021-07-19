United States:
NY Fed Appoints New Head Of Supervision
19 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("New York Fed")
appointed Dianne Dobbeck to lead New York
Fed's Supervision Group. In her new role, Ms. Dobbeck will
direct the teams and functions responsible for supervising covered
financial institutions for the Second District.
Ms. Dobbeck will also become a member of the New York Fed's
Executive Committee. Her appointment starts on August 1, 2021.
Ms. Dobbeck previously served in several roles within the
Supervision Group, most recently heading the Supervisory Policy and
Strategy function. She is currently a member of the Operating
Committee of the Federal Reserve's Large Institution
Supervision Coordinating Committee and the Basel Committee for
Banking Supervision.
