The Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("New York Fed") appointed Dianne Dobbeck to lead New York Fed's Supervision Group. In her new role, Ms. Dobbeck will direct the teams and functions responsible for supervising covered financial institutions for the Second District.

Ms. Dobbeck will also become a member of the New York Fed's Executive Committee. Her appointment starts on August 1, 2021.

Ms. Dobbeck previously served in several roles within the Supervision Group, most recently heading the Supervisory Policy and Strategy function. She is currently a member of the Operating Committee of the Federal Reserve's Large Institution Supervision Coordinating Committee and the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision.

