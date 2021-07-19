United States:
FINRA Adds Retail Communications To Private Placement Filing Requirements
19 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
FINRA adopted amendments to private placement filing
requirements to require members to file retail communications
related to an offering.
The amendments to FINRA Rule 5122 ("Private Placements of
Securities Issued by Members") and FINRA Rule 5123 ("Private Placements of
Securities") require that members who offer such securities
file retail communications concerning the offering. FINRA clarified
that the amendments are not applicable to offerings that are
currently exempt from filing (e.g., sales exclusively to
institutional accounts).
The amendments go into effect on October 1, 2021. Members will
be required to file retail communications no later than the date on
which Rules 5122 and 5123 require a member to file private
placement offering documents.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Biden Signs Law Overturning True Lender Rule
Cooley LLP
On June 30, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a joint resolution to revoke the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) "true lender" rule (the "Rule"). Passed in October 2020 ..
LIBOR Transition: BSBY Out Of The Gates First
Duane Morris LLP
With all the regulator and market focus on SOFR as the LIBOR replacement of choice, it's easy to forget that there are other replacement rates vying for market attention.
Banking Regulation Comparative Guide
Linklaters
Banking Regulation Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries