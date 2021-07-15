United States:
Let's Talk LIBOR Replacements (Podcast)
15 July 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
In the first episode of Let's Talk Lending, Finance
Partners Andy Hutchinson and Rachel Gray share their perspectives
on LIBOR replacements and the recent trends they are seeing in the
market today.
