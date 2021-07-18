Tom Vartanian is a former federal banking regulator and law professor. In Part I of this two-part podcast, we discuss the government policies that have contributed to or caused the financial crises faced by the U.S. over the past 200 years, how the consumer financial services industry can benefit from smarter regulation and a principles-based rather than a rules-based regulatory system, and how regulators can better utilize technological innovation. Tom also shares his thoughts on the multiplicity of federal regulators and the dual banking system.

Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the conversation.

