United States:
This Week's Podcast: A Discussion With Special Guest Thomas Vartanian, Author Of The Recently-Published Book, "200 Years Of American Financial Panics: Crashes, Recessions, Depressions, And The Technology That Will Change It All"
18 July 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
Tom Vartanian is a former federal banking regulator and law
professor. In Part I of this two-part podcast, we discuss the
government policies that have contributed to or caused the
financial crises faced by the U.S. over the past 200 years, how the
consumer financial services industry can benefit from smarter
regulation and a principles-based rather than a rules-based
regulatory system, and how regulators can better utilize
technological innovation. Tom also shares his thoughts on the
multiplicity of federal regulators and the dual banking system.
Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the
conversation.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
