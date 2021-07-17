United States:
Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac Announce New Uniform Instruments
17 July 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
On July 7, 2021 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced new
uniform notes, security instruments and riders. Lenders may begin
using the new instruments immediately (Fannie Mae) or for loans
originated on or after July 8, 2021 (Freddie Mac), and the new
instruments must be used for loans with note dates on or after
January 1, 2023. If lenders use the new instruments for loans with
note dates before January 1, 2023, they may not be used in
combination with the earlier versions of the instruments (e.g., if
a new uniform note is used a new uniform security instrument must
be used). The new uniform instruments have a footer date of July
2021.
