On July 7, 2021 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced new uniform notes, security instruments and riders. Lenders may begin using the new instruments immediately (Fannie Mae) or for loans originated on or after July 8, 2021 (Freddie Mac), and the new instruments must be used for loans with note dates on or after January 1, 2023. If lenders use the new instruments for loans with note dates before January 1, 2023, they may not be used in combination with the earlier versions of the instruments (e.g., if a new uniform note is used a new uniform security instrument must be used). The new uniform instruments have a footer date of July 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.