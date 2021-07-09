FinCEN appointed Michele Korver as its first Chief Digital Currency Advisor. FinCEN explained that Ms. Korver will be tasked with promoting the agency's leadership position in the digital currency space through partnerships to develop strategic and creative solutions for preventing and mitigating prohibited financial practices.

Previously, Ms. Korver served as Digital Currency Counsel for the DOJ's Criminal Division. While serving as Digital Currency Counsel, Ms. Korver advised the Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Counsel and the U.S. delegation to the Financial Action Task Force.

FinCEN also appointed Jayna Desai as its first Director of Strategic Communications. Ms. Desai worked most recently at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Operations Support, where she served as Senior Policy Advisor.

