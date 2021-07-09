The OCC made several organizational changes to "improve collaboration, alignment, and engagement within the agency."

The changes include:

transitioning the Chief Operating Officer ("COO") to a new Senior Deputy Comptroller for Supervision Risk and Analysis role that involves supervising its Economics, Supervision System and Analytical Support, and Systemic Risk Identification Support and Specialty Supervision units;

retiring the agency's COO role and directing that bank supervision units, including the Bank Supervision Policy, Midsize and Community Bank Supervision, Large Bank Supervision, and Supervision and Risk and Analysis units, report directly to the Comptroller; and

combining the Enterprise Risk Management, and Enterprise Governance and Ombudsman offices under the oversight of the current Senior Deputy Comptroller, who will take on the additional role of Chief Risk Officer.

The OCC's current Chief Risk Officer, Bill Rowe, will retire at the end of July, and is acting as Special Senior Advisor to focus on improving the OCC's framework for the resolution of uninsured depository banks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.