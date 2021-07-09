The FDIC added information on recent revisions to brokered deposits regulation and interest rate restrictions to the Brokered Deposits webpage of the agency's Banker Resource Center.

The revisions to the brokered deposits regulation and interest rate restrictions became effective on April 1, 2021. (Compliance with the rule is required by January 1, 2022.) For brokered deposits, the final rule establishes a new framework for analyzing certain provisions of the "deposit broker" definition, including "facilitating" and "primary purpose." For the interest rate restrictions, the FDIC is amending its methodology for calculating the national rate, the national rate cap, and the local market rate cap. Further, the FDIC is explaining when nonmaturity deposits are accepted and when nonmaturity deposits are solicited for purposes of applying the brokered deposits and interest rate restrictions. The website has been updated to include a list of entities for which a Primary Purpose Exception Notice has been submitted.

In an updated FAQ included on the webpage, the FDIC addressed (i) the extended compliance date, (ii) exclusive deposit placement arrangements, (iii) the deposit broker definition, (iv) the primary purpose exception and (v) reporting.

