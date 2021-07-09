FINRA clarified interpretations of FINRA Rule 4210(b) ("Initial Margin") regarding minimum equity requirements in a customer's margin account.

The guidance is kept on a FINRA webpage, Interpretations of FINRA's Margin Rule, which tracks the rule section by section.

In the update, FINRA replaced Interpretation /02 with the following modified interpretations:

/021 Minimum Equity, which clarifies the exceptions to the $2,000 minimum equity requirement, including in an instance of full cash payment or of securities transactions resulting in positions covered by Rule 4210(e)(2)(F), (G) or (H);

/022 Effect of Market Value Decline below $2,000 Equity, which states that no deposit or liquidation is necessary if the equity falls below $2,000 because of a decline in the market value;

/023 Withdrawals below $2,000 Equity, which clarifies when withdrawals are permissible;

/024 Minimum Equity - Cash Account, which establishes the minimum equity requirement in a cash account; and

/025 Minimum Equity - Pattern Day Traders, which clarifies that pattern day traders are subject to a $25,000 minimum equity requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.