IOSCO appointed Martin Moloney to a three-year term as Secretary General beginning in September, 2021.

Among other roles, Mr. Moloney previously served as Director General of the Jersey Financial Services Commission and Chair of the Investment Management Standing Committee of ESMA (the European Securities and Markets Authority).

Mr. Moloney will be succeeding Paul Andrews, who was Secretary General of IOSCO from 2016 to 2020.

