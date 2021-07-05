FINRA requested comments on effective ways to reach "younger, novice investors and people who have yet to participate in investing outside an employer-sponsored retirement plan."

FINRA asked that stakeholders focus their comments on the following areas:

what "the single most neglected area" is in investor education;

the education methods that have worked best among self-directed investors and investors who receive advice from registered financial professionals;

the educational interventions with the highest potential to influence investor behavior;

the metrics used to track the results of educational interventions;

the integration of investor education into other types of service delivery;

how to integrate into investor education (i) lessons from qualitative or quantitative studies of target audiences and (ii) input from behavioral science professionals; and

the effectiveness of simulated trading in investor education.

Commentary

This is a good step. Regulators should be focusing at least as much on education as on imposing more prohibitions.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.