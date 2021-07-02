Front And Center: Latest SVO Grant Numbers

Updated as of June 30, 2021

The SBA is currently reviewing SVO Grant applications and has begun issuing awards. SVO Grant program reports, which detail the number of applications submitted and awards granted, and lists of SVO Grant recipients are available at SBA.gov.

Latest SVO Grant Statistics:

(as of midday June 28, 2021)

Applications Submitted

14,638 SVO Grant applications submitted New (SBA has not yet begun review): 3,115 In review (SBA is actively reviewing): 3,985 Decided (SBA has decided on eligibility): 4,921 Awarded (notice of award issued): 2,390 Declined (notice of decline issued): 277

SVO Grant applications submitted $11.6 billion in funding requested

Awards Granted

2,390 SVO Grants awarded 1,041 – Live Venue Operators or Promoters 411 – Live Performing Arts Organization Operators 333 – Talent Representatives 408 – Motion Picture Theatre Operators 38 – Museum Operators 159 – Theatrical Producers

SVO Grants awarded $1.5 billion in funding awarded

in funding awarded Average SVO Grant awarded: $643,000

For more information on the SVO Grant program, please visit Front and Center: SVO Grants though the SBA.

