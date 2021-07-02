Updated as of June 30, 2021
The SBA is currently reviewing SVO Grant applications and has begun issuing awards. SVO Grant program reports, which detail the number of applications submitted and awards granted, and lists of SVO Grant recipients are available at SBA.gov.
Latest SVO Grant Statistics:
(as of midday June 28, 2021)
Applications Submitted
- 14,638 SVO Grant applications submitted
- New (SBA has not yet begun review): 3,115
- In review (SBA is actively reviewing): 3,985
- Decided (SBA has decided on
eligibility): 4,921
- Awarded (notice of award issued): 2,390
- Declined (notice of decline issued): 277
- $11.6 billion in funding requested
Awards Granted
- 2,390 SVO Grants awarded
- 1,041 – Live Venue Operators or Promoters
- 411 – Live Performing Arts Organization Operators
- 333 – Talent Representatives
- 408 – Motion Picture Theatre Operators
- 38 – Museum Operators
- 159 – Theatrical Producers
- $1.5 billion in funding awarded
- Average SVO Grant awarded: $643,000
For more information on the SVO Grant program, please visit Front and Center: SVO Grants though the SBA.
Front And Center: Latest SVO Grant Numbers
