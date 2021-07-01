Last week, the White House announced that President Biden intends to nominate Dave Uejio, who currently serves as CFPB Acting Director, to serve as Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In January 2021, President Biden named Rohit Chopra to serve as CFPB Director. Mr. Chopra currently serves as an FTC Commissioner and it was widely believed that to avoid the possibility of a Republican majority, the White House sought to delay Mr. Chopra's confirmation as CFPB Director until President Biden filled the FTC seat of former Chairman Simons. On June 15, Lina Khan was confirmed as FTC Commissioner and sworn in as FTC Chair.

Ms. Kahn's confirmation has presumably cleared the way for Mr. Chopra's confirmation as CFPB Director and observers believe Mr. Uejio's nomination to serve as HUD Assistant Secretary could lead to a Senate vote on Mr. Chopra very soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.