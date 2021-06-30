United States:
Comment Deadline Set For FDIC Proposed Amendments To Real Estate Lending Standards
30 June 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
An FDIC proposed amendment to align the agency's
Guidelines for Real Estate Lending Policies with the October 2020 revised community bank leverage
ratio rule was published in the Federal Register. Comments on
the proposal must be received by July 26, 2021.
