After reviewing a brief history of the ADA and the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) interpretation that Title III's public accommodation accessibility requirements apply to websites, we look at DOJ's approach to enforcing the ADA during the Biden Administration. We also review recent ADA litigation trends, the 11th Circuit's landmark Winn-Dixie decision and its likely impact on future ADA litigation, how businesses are approaching ADA compliance in the absence of clear DOJ guidance setting a technical accessibility standard, and the prospects for federal legislation that would create a safe harbor from litigation. We also share our thoughts on best practices businesses can implement to avoid ADA liability.

Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the conversation, joined by Lori Sommerfield, Of Counsel in the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group, and Michelle McGeogh, a partner in the firm's Real Estate and Construction Litigation Group. Both Lori and Michelle are members of Ballard Spahr's Accessibility Team.

