U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) set up a Digital Assets Working Group made up of Democratic Members to develop "legislation and policy solutions" on issues emerging in the digital asset space.

Chair Waters stated that, "as cryptocurrencies, central bank digital currencies and other digital assets enter the mainstream, the Committee will look at how digital assets have begun to enter many aspects of our lives - from payments to investments to remittances - and consider how to devise legislation to support responsible innovation that protects consumers and investors while promoting greater financial inclusion."

According to the release, the Democratic members plan to collaborate on legislation and policy solutions concerning (i) the regulation of cryptocurrency, (ii) blockchain and distributed ledger technology use, and (iii) the potential development of a U.S. central bank digital currency.

Commentary

Questions on the treatment of digital assets are not inherently divided along political lines.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.