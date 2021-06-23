The SEC, the North American Securities Administrators Association (or "NASAA") and FINRA created a training program to help firms in their implementation of the training requirements under the Senior Safe Act (i.e., Section 303 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Action) and certain state training requirements.

Firms can use the program, titled "Addressing and Reporting Financial Exploitation of Senior and Vulnerable Adult Investors," to train their associated persons on the detection, prevention and reporting of the financial exploitation of seniors and other vulnerable investors.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.