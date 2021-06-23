On the same day that she was confirmed as an FTC Commissioner by the full Senate, Lina Khan was designated FTC Chair by President Biden and sworn in as Chair.

Ms. Khan fills the FTC seat vacated by former FTC Chairman Joseph Simons (and gives Democrats a 3-2 majority pending Commissioner Rohit Chopra's confirmation as CFPB Director). FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter had been serving as Acting Chair since Mr. Simons left the agency.

