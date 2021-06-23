United States:
Lina Khan Becomes FTC Chair
23 June 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
On the same day that she was confirmed as an FTC Commissioner by the full
Senate, Lina Khan was designated FTC Chair by President Biden
and sworn in as Chair.
Ms. Khan fills the FTC seat vacated by former FTC Chairman
Joseph Simons (and gives Democrats a 3-2 majority pending
Commissioner Rohit Chopra's confirmation as CFPB Director).
FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter had been serving as Acting
Chair since Mr. Simons left the agency.
