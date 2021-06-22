The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines, effective dates and expiration dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from June 16, 2021 to June 30, 2021.
Comment Deadlines
- June 16: MSRB - Proposed Rule Change Consisting of Amendments to MSRB Rule A-8 and the By-Laws of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board To Update Descriptions of Board Rulemaking Processes and Eliminate Redundant or Obsolete Provisions
- June 17: MSRB - Regulation of Solicitor Municipal Advisors
- June 18: NCUA - Temporary Regulatory Relief in Response to COVID-19-Prompt Corrective Action
- June 23: Farm Credit Administration - Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Disclosure and Reporting
- June 28: MSRB - Amendments to Dealer Notification Requirements
- June 30: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Amend the Supplemental Inventory Schedule Pursuant to FINRA Rule 4524 (Supplemental FOCUS Information)
Effective Dates
- June 21: Small Business Administration - HUBZone Program: Extending Map Freeze
- June 25: NCUA - Derivatives
- June 25: Patent and Trademark Office - Changes to Representation of Others Before the United States Patent and Trademark Office
- June 30: NFA - Rules Establishing CPO Notice Filing Requirements
- June 30: CFPB - Qualified Mortgage Definition Under the Truth in Lending Act (Regulation Z): General QM Loan Definition; Delay of Mandatory Compliance Date
Expiration Date
- June 30: FINRA - Proposed Rule Change To Extend the Effective Date of the Temporary Amendments Set Forth in SR-FINRA-2020-026 and SR-FINRA-2020-043
