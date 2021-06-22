The FDIC issued a revised statement of policy regarding minority depository institutions ("MDIs") that "updates, strengthens and clarifies" existing policies. The final statement of policy:

  • describes the FDIC's efforts to preserve MDIs and to enhance communication;
  • defines the program terms for technical assistance, outreach, training and education; and
  • explains how the FDIC assesses an MDI's performance based on examination standards.

The statement of policy will go into effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

