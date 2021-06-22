United States:
FDIC Issues Revised Statement Of Policy On Minority Depository Institutions
22 June 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The FDIC issued a revised statement of policy
regarding minority depository institutions ("MDIs") that
"updates, strengthens and clarifies" existing policies.
The final statement of policy:
- describes the FDIC's efforts to preserve MDIs and to
enhance communication;
- defines the program terms for technical assistance, outreach,
training and education; and
- explains how the FDIC assesses an MDI's performance based
on examination standards.
The statement of policy will go into effect 60 days after its
publication in the Federal Register.
