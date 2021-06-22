ARTICLE

Since the financial crisis of 2008, state attorneys general have taken a greater interest in how banks and similar institutions operate in their jurisdictions. In fact some states have introduced sophisticated, dedicated units to monitor financial service issues. Jones Day's Tony Dias and Courtney Lyons Snyder discuss how state AGs can use their broad investigative and consumer-protection powers, the importance of outcomes and disparate impacts related to certain financial products and services, and what to consider when responding to an AG's inquiry.

