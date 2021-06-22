To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Since the financial crisis of 2008, state attorneys general have
taken a greater interest in how banks and similar institutions
operate in their jurisdictions. In fact some states have introduced
sophisticated, dedicated units to monitor financial service issues.
Jones Day's Tony Dias and Courtney Lyons Snyder discuss how
state AGs can use their broad investigative and consumer-protection
powers, the importance of outcomes and disparate impacts related to
certain financial products and services, and what to consider when
responding to an AG's inquiry.
