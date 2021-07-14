American Banker has reported that Manny Alvarez, Commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, will be leaving the agency on June 18, 2021.

According to the report, Governor Newsom is expected to appoint Chief Deputy Commissioner Chris Shultz, who currently oversees the DFPI's business operations, as Acting Commissioner.

Commissioner Alvarez was recently our special guest for a podcast about developments at the DFPI. We hold Commissioner Alvarez in high regard and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

