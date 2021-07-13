United States:
New Hampshire Amends MLO Home State Licensing Requirements
13 July 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
New Hampshire recently amended its mortgage loan originator
(MLO) licensing provisions to clarify that the home state licensing
requirement to register in a licensee's or applicant's
state where the principal office is located does not apply to
MLOs.
The amendment will become effective on July 24, 2021.
