United States:
This Week's Podcast: Should The Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency (OCC) Be Abolished? A Conversation With Special Guest Carter Dougherty, Financial Reform Advocate And Author Of "The Money Trust" Newsletter
13 July 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
Mr. Dougherty recently authored an article calling for the
OCC's abolishment and merger into the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp. After reviewing the history of the creation of the OCC
and Federal Reserve Banks, we examine and debate Mr.
Dougherty's arguments in support of his position. We also
discuss and respond to Mr. Dougherty's criticism of the
OCC's "true lender," Community Reinvestment Act, and
fair access rules.
Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the
conversation, joined by Scott Coleman, a partner in the firm's
Business and Transactions Department.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
