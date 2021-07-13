Mr. Dougherty recently authored an article calling for the OCC's abolishment and merger into the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. After reviewing the history of the creation of the OCC and Federal Reserve Banks, we examine and debate Mr. Dougherty's arguments in support of his position. We also discuss and respond to Mr. Dougherty's criticism of the OCC's "true lender," Community Reinvestment Act, and fair access rules.

Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the conversation, joined by Scott Coleman, a partner in the firm's Business and Transactions Department.

