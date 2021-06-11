ARTICLE

Palo Alto – June 6, 2021 – Cooley advised Lux Capital on the closing of two new funds at a total of $1.5 billion, bringing Lux's total capital under management to more than $4 billion. Partner Shane Goudey led the Cooley team advising Lux, a premier venture capital firm based in New York City and Silicon Valley investing in companies on the edge of scientific and technological breakthroughs.

The new capital will be deployed in two new funds: Lux Ventures VII, a $675 million early-stage venture fund, and Lux Total Opportunities, an $800 million fund to help support, grow and propel the most promising companies both within and outside Lux's portfolio.

In a post about the closings, Lux Capital said, "The new funds are vehicles to reinforce our commitment to our rapidly growing Lux family of companies and expand the boundaries of what's possible, to deepen our investment in those inventing our future and taking us all across new frontiers."

Lux Capital has used its frontier investing strategy to help entrepreneurs turn breakthroughs into world-changing businesses within energy, healthcare and technology and has founded more than 20 companies from scratch. In the past year alone, 12 companies in Lux's portfolio have been acquired, had their IPOs or announced their public offering, such as Zoox, Matterport, Desktop Metal, Recursion and Latch. Additionally, Lux participated in the SPAC offering of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.

