CA DFPI Commissioner Alavarez Reported To Be Leaving Agency
13 July 2021
Ballard Spahr LLP
American Banker has reported that Manny Alvarez,
Commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection
and Innovation, will be leaving the agency on June 18, 2021.
According to the report, Governor Newsom is expected to appoint
Chief Deputy Commissioner Chris Shultz, who currently oversees the
DFPI's business operations, as Acting Commissioner.
Commissioner Alvarez was recently our special guest for a podcast about developments at the DFPI. We
hold Commissioner Alvarez in high regard and wish him the best in
his future endeavors.
