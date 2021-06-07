ARTICLE

Aaron Agenbroad, Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's San Francisco Office, talks about knowing your strengths and being yourself to find success.

I think one of the keys to being able to hopefully help guide the ship is just genuinely owning who you are and not trying to wear some hat that you view as, oh, this is the leadership hat. I need to say certain things or walk a certain way or dress a certain way, and just be who you are. And that can sometimes maybe be to your detriment. I'm on of the very few, if only people in San Francisco, that wears a suit every day. And I could try to wear jeans every day but again, it wouldn't be genuine or authentic to who I am. And so I just think when I talk to associates or people are thinking about well, how do you do this? Or getting involved with a community board or whatever, central to it is just being you because people will start to smell a fake a mile away.

